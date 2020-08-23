District Cooling Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Emirates Central Cooling System, National Central Cooling, Emirates District Cooling

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global District Cooling market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global District Cooling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The District Cooling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the District Cooling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global District Cooling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global District Cooling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global District Cooling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global District Cooling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global District Cooling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global District Cooling Market Research Report: Emirates Central Cooling System, National Central Cooling, Emirates District Cooling, Shinryo, ADC Energy Systems, Keppel DCHS PTE, Logstor, Ramboll, Siemens, Stellar Energy, Pal Technology, Qatar Cool, DC Pro Engineering, Fortum, United Cooling, Danfoss District Energy, Veolia Systems, SNC Lavalin, Marafeq Qatar

Global District Cooling Market Segmentation by Product: Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chiller

Global District Cooling Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

The District Cooling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global District Cooling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global District Cooling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the District Cooling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in District Cooling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global District Cooling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global District Cooling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global District Cooling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 District Cooling Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key District Cooling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global District Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Free Cooling

1.4.3 Absorption Cooling

1.4.4 Electric Chiller

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global District Cooling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global District Cooling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global District Cooling Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global District Cooling Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global District Cooling, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 District Cooling Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global District Cooling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global District Cooling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 District Cooling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global District Cooling Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global District Cooling Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global District Cooling Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top District Cooling Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global District Cooling Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global District Cooling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global District Cooling Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global District Cooling Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global District Cooling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global District Cooling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by District Cooling Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global District Cooling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global District Cooling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global District Cooling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 District Cooling Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers District Cooling Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into District Cooling Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global District Cooling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global District Cooling Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global District Cooling Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 District Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global District Cooling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global District Cooling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global District Cooling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 District Cooling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global District Cooling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global District Cooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global District Cooling Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global District Cooling Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 District Cooling Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 District Cooling Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global District Cooling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global District Cooling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global District Cooling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan District Cooling Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan District Cooling Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan District Cooling Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan District Cooling Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top District Cooling Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top District Cooling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan District Cooling Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan District Cooling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan District Cooling Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan District Cooling Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan District Cooling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan District Cooling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan District Cooling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan District Cooling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan District Cooling Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan District Cooling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan District Cooling Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan District Cooling Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan District Cooling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan District Cooling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan District Cooling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan District Cooling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America District Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America District Cooling Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America District Cooling Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe District Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe District Cooling Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe District Cooling Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific District Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific District Cooling Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific District Cooling Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America District Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America District Cooling Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America District Cooling Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa District Cooling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa District Cooling Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa District Cooling Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa District Cooling Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Emirates Central Cooling System

12.1.1 Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation Information

12.1.2 Emirates Central Cooling System Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Emirates Central Cooling System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Emirates Central Cooling System District Cooling Products Offered

12.1.5 Emirates Central Cooling System Recent Development

12.2 National Central Cooling

12.2.1 National Central Cooling Corporation Information

12.2.2 National Central Cooling Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 National Central Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 National Central Cooling District Cooling Products Offered

12.2.5 National Central Cooling Recent Development

12.3 Emirates District Cooling

12.3.1 Emirates District Cooling Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emirates District Cooling Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Emirates District Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Emirates District Cooling District Cooling Products Offered

12.3.5 Emirates District Cooling Recent Development

12.4 Shinryo

12.4.1 Shinryo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shinryo Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shinryo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Shinryo District Cooling Products Offered

12.4.5 Shinryo Recent Development

12.5 ADC Energy Systems

12.5.1 ADC Energy Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 ADC Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ADC Energy Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ADC Energy Systems District Cooling Products Offered

12.5.5 ADC Energy Systems Recent Development

12.6 Keppel DCHS PTE

12.6.1 Keppel DCHS PTE Corporation Information

12.6.2 Keppel DCHS PTE Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Keppel DCHS PTE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Keppel DCHS PTE District Cooling Products Offered

12.6.5 Keppel DCHS PTE Recent Development

12.7 Logstor

12.7.1 Logstor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Logstor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Logstor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Logstor District Cooling Products Offered

12.7.5 Logstor Recent Development

12.8 Ramboll

12.8.1 Ramboll Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ramboll Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ramboll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ramboll District Cooling Products Offered

12.8.5 Ramboll Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Siemens District Cooling Products Offered

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 Stellar Energy

12.10.1 Stellar Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stellar Energy Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Stellar Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Stellar Energy District Cooling Products Offered

12.10.5 Stellar Energy Recent Development

12.11 Emirates Central Cooling System

12.11.1 Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation Information

12.11.2 Emirates Central Cooling System Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Emirates Central Cooling System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Emirates Central Cooling System District Cooling Products Offered

12.11.5 Emirates Central Cooling System Recent Development

12.12 Qatar Cool

12.12.1 Qatar Cool Corporation Information

12.12.2 Qatar Cool Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Qatar Cool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Qatar Cool Products Offered

12.12.5 Qatar Cool Recent Development

12.13 DC Pro Engineering

12.13.1 DC Pro Engineering Corporation Information

12.13.2 DC Pro Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 DC Pro Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 DC Pro Engineering Products Offered

12.13.5 DC Pro Engineering Recent Development

12.14 Fortum

12.14.1 Fortum Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fortum Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Fortum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Fortum Products Offered

12.14.5 Fortum Recent Development

12.15 United Cooling

12.15.1 United Cooling Corporation Information

12.15.2 United Cooling Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 United Cooling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 United Cooling Products Offered

12.15.5 United Cooling Recent Development

12.16 Danfoss District Energy

12.16.1 Danfoss District Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Danfoss District Energy Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Danfoss District Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Danfoss District Energy Products Offered

12.16.5 Danfoss District Energy Recent Development

12.17 Veolia Systems

12.17.1 Veolia Systems Corporation Information

12.17.2 Veolia Systems Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Veolia Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Veolia Systems Products Offered

12.17.5 Veolia Systems Recent Development

12.18 SNC Lavalin

12.18.1 SNC Lavalin Corporation Information

12.18.2 SNC Lavalin Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 SNC Lavalin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 SNC Lavalin Products Offered

12.18.5 SNC Lavalin Recent Development

12.19 Marafeq Qatar

12.19.1 Marafeq Qatar Corporation Information

12.19.2 Marafeq Qatar Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Marafeq Qatar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Marafeq Qatar Products Offered

12.19.5 Marafeq Qatar Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key District Cooling Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 District Cooling Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

