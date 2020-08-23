Home Tests Equipment Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Medtronic (Covidein), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Home Tests Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Tests Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Tests Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Tests Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Tests Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Tests Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Tests Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Tests Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Tests Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Tests Equipment Market Research Report: Medtronic (Covidein), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Abbott, Philips Healthcare, Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, ResMed, Procter & Gamble, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Timex Group
Global Home Tests Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Drug Tests, Alcohol Tests, Pregnancy Tests, DNA & Parental Tests, Other
Global Home Tests Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: For Children, For Adults
The Home Tests Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Tests Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Tests Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Tests Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Tests Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Tests Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Tests Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Tests Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Tests Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Home Tests Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Drug Tests
1.4.3 Alcohol Tests
1.4.4 Pregnancy Tests
1.4.5 DNA & Parental Tests
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 For Children
1.5.3 For Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Home Tests Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Home Tests Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Home Tests Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Home Tests Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Home Tests Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Tests Equipment Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Home Tests Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Home Tests Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Home Tests Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Tests Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Tests Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Home Tests Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Home Tests Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Home Tests Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Home Tests Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Home Tests Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Home Tests Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Home Tests Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Home Tests Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Home Tests Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Home Tests Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Home Tests Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Home Tests Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Home Tests Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Home Tests Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Home Tests Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Home Tests Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Home Tests Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Home Tests Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Home Tests Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Home Tests Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Home Tests Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Home Tests Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Home Tests Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Home Tests Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Home Tests Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Home Tests Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Home Tests Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Home Tests Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Home Tests Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Home Tests Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Home Tests Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Home Tests Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Home Tests Equipment Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Home Tests Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Tests Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Home Tests Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Home Tests Equipment Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Tests Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Tests Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Tests Equipment Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Tests Equipment Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Medtronic (Covidein)
12.1.1 Medtronic (Covidein) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Medtronic (Covidein) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Medtronic (Covidein) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 Medtronic (Covidein) Recent Development
12.2 Boston Scientific
12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information
12.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Boston Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Boston Scientific Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development
12.3 Johnson & Johnson
12.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.4 Abbott
12.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.4.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Abbott Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.5 GE Healthcare
12.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
12.5.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 GE Healthcare Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.6 Abbott
12.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.6.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Abbott Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.7 Abbott
12.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information
12.7.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Abbott Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.8 Philips Healthcare
12.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information
12.8.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Philips Healthcare Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 Quidel Corporation
12.9.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information
12.9.2 Quidel Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Quidel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Quidel Corporation Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Prestige Brands Holdings
12.10.1 Prestige Brands Holdings Corporation Information
12.10.2 Prestige Brands Holdings Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Prestige Brands Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Prestige Brands Holdings Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Prestige Brands Holdings Recent Development
12.11 Medtronic (Covidein)
12.11.1 Medtronic (Covidein) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Medtronic (Covidein) Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Medtronic (Covidein) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Tests Equipment Products Offered
12.11.5 Medtronic (Covidein) Recent Development
12.12 Roche Diagnostics
12.12.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Roche Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Roche Diagnostics Products Offered
12.12.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development
12.13 Bayer Healthcare
12.13.1 Bayer Healthcare Corporation Information
12.13.2 Bayer Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Bayer Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Bayer Healthcare Products Offered
12.13.5 Bayer Healthcare Recent Development
12.14 Omron Healthcare
12.14.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information
12.14.2 Omron Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Omron Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Omron Healthcare Products Offered
12.14.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development
12.15 ResMed
12.15.1 ResMed Corporation Information
12.15.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ResMed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 ResMed Products Offered
12.15.5 ResMed Recent Development
12.16 Procter & Gamble
12.16.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
12.16.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Procter & Gamble Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Procter & Gamble Products Offered
12.16.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
12.17 Rudolf Riester GmbH
12.17.1 Rudolf Riester GmbH Corporation Information
12.17.2 Rudolf Riester GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Rudolf Riester GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Rudolf Riester GmbH Products Offered
12.17.5 Rudolf Riester GmbH Recent Development
12.18 Timex Group
12.18.1 Timex Group Corporation Information
12.18.2 Timex Group Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Timex Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Timex Group Products Offered
12.18.5 Timex Group Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Tests Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Home Tests Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
