LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Coupling market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Coupling Market Research Report: Siemens, Regal Beloit, Voith Turbo, Rexnord, SKF, Altra Industrial Motion, ABB, Lovejoy, John Crane, CENTA, Vulkan, Eriks, Lord, Renold, Ruland, Tsubakimoto Chain, Herwarth Reich

Global Coupling Market Segmentation by Product: Non-shifting Couplings, Shifting Couplings, Hydrodynamic Couplings, Magnetic Couplings

Global Coupling Market Segmentation by Application: Machinery, Chemical, Electronic, Other

The Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coupling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coupling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coupling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coupling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coupling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coupling Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Coupling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-shifting Couplings

1.4.3 Shifting Couplings

1.4.4 Hydrodynamic Couplings

1.4.5 Magnetic Couplings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machinery

1.5.3 Chemical

1.5.4 Electronic

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coupling Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coupling Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Coupling Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Coupling, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Coupling Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Coupling Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Coupling Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Coupling Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Coupling Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Coupling Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Coupling Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Coupling Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Coupling Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coupling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Coupling Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coupling Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Coupling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coupling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Coupling Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Coupling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Coupling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Coupling Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coupling Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coupling Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Coupling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Coupling Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coupling Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Coupling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Coupling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coupling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Coupling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Coupling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Coupling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Coupling Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coupling Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Coupling Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Coupling Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Coupling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coupling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Coupling Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Coupling Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Coupling Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Coupling Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Coupling Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Coupling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Coupling Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Coupling Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Coupling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Coupling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Coupling Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Coupling Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Coupling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Coupling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Coupling Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Coupling Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Coupling Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Coupling Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Coupling Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Coupling Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Coupling Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Coupling Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Coupling Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Coupling Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Coupling Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Coupling Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Coupling Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Coupling Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coupling Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coupling Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.1.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Siemens Coupling Products Offered

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Regal Beloit

12.2.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.2.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Regal Beloit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Regal Beloit Coupling Products Offered

12.2.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

12.3 Voith Turbo

12.3.1 Voith Turbo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Voith Turbo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voith Turbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Voith Turbo Coupling Products Offered

12.3.5 Voith Turbo Recent Development

12.4 Rexnord

12.4.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rexnord Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Rexnord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Rexnord Coupling Products Offered

12.4.5 Rexnord Recent Development

12.5 SKF

12.5.1 SKF Corporation Information

12.5.2 SKF Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SKF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SKF Coupling Products Offered

12.5.5 SKF Recent Development

12.6 Altra Industrial Motion

12.6.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Altra Industrial Motion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Altra Industrial Motion Coupling Products Offered

12.6.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

12.7 ABB

12.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.7.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ABB Coupling Products Offered

12.7.5 ABB Recent Development

12.8 Lovejoy

12.8.1 Lovejoy Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lovejoy Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lovejoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Lovejoy Coupling Products Offered

12.8.5 Lovejoy Recent Development

12.9 John Crane

12.9.1 John Crane Corporation Information

12.9.2 John Crane Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 John Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 John Crane Coupling Products Offered

12.9.5 John Crane Recent Development

12.10 CENTA

12.10.1 CENTA Corporation Information

12.10.2 CENTA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CENTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CENTA Coupling Products Offered

12.10.5 CENTA Recent Development

12.11 Siemens

12.11.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.11.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Siemens Coupling Products Offered

12.11.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.12 Eriks

12.12.1 Eriks Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eriks Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Eriks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Eriks Products Offered

12.12.5 Eriks Recent Development

12.13 Lord

12.13.1 Lord Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Lord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Lord Products Offered

12.13.5 Lord Recent Development

12.14 Renold

12.14.1 Renold Corporation Information

12.14.2 Renold Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Renold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Renold Products Offered

12.14.5 Renold Recent Development

12.15 Ruland

12.15.1 Ruland Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ruland Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ruland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ruland Products Offered

12.15.5 Ruland Recent Development

12.16 Tsubakimoto Chain

12.16.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Tsubakimoto Chain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Tsubakimoto Chain Products Offered

12.16.5 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Development

12.17 Herwarth Reich

12.17.1 Herwarth Reich Corporation Information

12.17.2 Herwarth Reich Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Herwarth Reich Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Herwarth Reich Products Offered

12.17.5 Herwarth Reich Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coupling Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Coupling Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

