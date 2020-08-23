Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Gardien, OMRON, Manncorp

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Research Report: Gardien, OMRON, Manncorp, Nordson, Vision Engineering, Bruker, TRI, Mirtec, HB Technology, KohYoung Technology, Glenbrook Technologies, SAKI

Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI), Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI)

Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics, Automotives, Other

The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

1.4.3 Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Automotives

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gardien

12.1.1 Gardien Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gardien Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gardien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gardien Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Gardien Recent Development

12.2 OMRON

12.2.1 OMRON Corporation Information

12.2.2 OMRON Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 OMRON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 OMRON Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 OMRON Recent Development

12.3 Manncorp

12.3.1 Manncorp Corporation Information

12.3.2 Manncorp Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Manncorp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Manncorp Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Manncorp Recent Development

12.4 Nordson

12.4.1 Nordson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nordson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nordson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nordson Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Nordson Recent Development

12.5 Vision Engineering

12.5.1 Vision Engineering Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vision Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vision Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Vision Engineering Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Vision Engineering Recent Development

12.6 Bruker

12.6.1 Bruker Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bruker Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bruker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bruker Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Bruker Recent Development

12.7 TRI

12.7.1 TRI Corporation Information

12.7.2 TRI Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 TRI Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 TRI Recent Development

12.8 Mirtec

12.8.1 Mirtec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mirtec Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mirtec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mirtec Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Mirtec Recent Development

12.9 HB Technology

12.9.1 HB Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 HB Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HB Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 HB Technology Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 HB Technology Recent Development

12.10 KohYoung Technology

12.10.1 KohYoung Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 KohYoung Technology Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 KohYoung Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KohYoung Technology Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 KohYoung Technology Recent Development

12.12 SAKI

12.12.1 SAKI Corporation Information

12.12.2 SAKI Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 SAKI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SAKI Products Offered

12.12.5 SAKI Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

