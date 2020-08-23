Zero-energy Buildings Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Daikin, Honeywell, GE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Zero-energy Buildings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zero-energy Buildings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zero-energy Buildings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2088610/global-and-china-zero-energy-buildings-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zero-energy Buildings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zero-energy Buildings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zero-energy Buildings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zero-energy Buildings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zero-energy Buildings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zero-energy Buildings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Research Report: Daikin, Honeywell, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens Building Technologies, Altura Associates, Zero Energy Systems, altPOWER, Centrosolar America, Danfoss, ertex solartechnik, Canadian Solar, Heliatek, Trina Solar, Wuxi Suntech, Johnson Controls, Masdar, Meritage Homes, Yingli Solar, First Solar, Hanergy Holding Group, SunPower

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segmentation by Product: Insulation and Glazing, Lighting and Controls, HVAC and Controls, Water Heating

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Non-residential

The Zero-energy Buildings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zero-energy Buildings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zero-energy Buildings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Zero-energy Buildings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Zero-energy Buildings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Zero-energy Buildings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Zero-energy Buildings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Zero-energy Buildings market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2088610/global-and-china-zero-energy-buildings-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zero-energy Buildings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Zero-energy Buildings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Insulation and Glazing

1.4.3 Lighting and Controls

1.4.4 HVAC and Controls

1.4.5 Water Heating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Zero-energy Buildings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zero-energy Buildings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Zero-energy Buildings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Zero-energy Buildings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Zero-energy Buildings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Zero-energy Buildings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Zero-energy Buildings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Zero-energy Buildings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Zero-energy Buildings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Zero-energy Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Zero-energy Buildings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Zero-energy Buildings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Zero-energy Buildings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Zero-energy Buildings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Zero-energy Buildings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Zero-energy Buildings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Zero-energy Buildings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Zero-energy Buildings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Zero-energy Buildings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Zero-energy Buildings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zero-energy Buildings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zero-energy Buildings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Daikin

12.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Daikin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Daikin Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.1.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Honeywell Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GE Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.3.5 GE Recent Development

12.4 Schneider Electric

12.4.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Schneider Electric Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Building Technologies

12.5.1 Siemens Building Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siemens Building Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Siemens Building Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Siemens Building Technologies Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.5.5 Siemens Building Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Altura Associates

12.6.1 Altura Associates Corporation Information

12.6.2 Altura Associates Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Altura Associates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Altura Associates Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.6.5 Altura Associates Recent Development

12.7 Zero Energy Systems

12.7.1 Zero Energy Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zero Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zero Energy Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zero Energy Systems Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.7.5 Zero Energy Systems Recent Development

12.8 altPOWER

12.8.1 altPOWER Corporation Information

12.8.2 altPOWER Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 altPOWER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 altPOWER Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.8.5 altPOWER Recent Development

12.9 Centrosolar America

12.9.1 Centrosolar America Corporation Information

12.9.2 Centrosolar America Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Centrosolar America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Centrosolar America Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.9.5 Centrosolar America Recent Development

12.10 Danfoss

12.10.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.10.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Danfoss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Danfoss Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.10.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.11 Daikin

12.11.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.11.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Daikin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Daikin Zero-energy Buildings Products Offered

12.11.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.12 Canadian Solar

12.12.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

12.12.2 Canadian Solar Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Canadian Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Canadian Solar Products Offered

12.12.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

12.13 Heliatek

12.13.1 Heliatek Corporation Information

12.13.2 Heliatek Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Heliatek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Heliatek Products Offered

12.13.5 Heliatek Recent Development

12.14 Trina Solar

12.14.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

12.14.2 Trina Solar Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Trina Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Trina Solar Products Offered

12.14.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

12.15 Wuxi Suntech

12.15.1 Wuxi Suntech Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wuxi Suntech Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Wuxi Suntech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Wuxi Suntech Products Offered

12.15.5 Wuxi Suntech Recent Development

12.16 Johnson Controls

12.16.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.16.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Johnson Controls Products Offered

12.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.17 Masdar

12.17.1 Masdar Corporation Information

12.17.2 Masdar Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Masdar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Masdar Products Offered

12.17.5 Masdar Recent Development

12.18 Meritage Homes

12.18.1 Meritage Homes Corporation Information

12.18.2 Meritage Homes Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Meritage Homes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Meritage Homes Products Offered

12.18.5 Meritage Homes Recent Development

12.19 Yingli Solar

12.19.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yingli Solar Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Yingli Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Yingli Solar Products Offered

12.19.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

12.20 First Solar

12.20.1 First Solar Corporation Information

12.20.2 First Solar Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 First Solar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 First Solar Products Offered

12.20.5 First Solar Recent Development

12.21 Hanergy Holding Group

12.21.1 Hanergy Holding Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Hanergy Holding Group Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Hanergy Holding Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Hanergy Holding Group Products Offered

12.21.5 Hanergy Holding Group Recent Development

12.22 SunPower

12.22.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.22.2 SunPower Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SunPower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SunPower Products Offered

12.22.5 SunPower Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Zero-energy Buildings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Zero-energy Buildings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2088610/global-and-china-zero-energy-buildings-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”