Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Latest Trends, Demands, Opportunity and Analysis by 2023 | Covid-19 Impact

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Information: By Product Type (Invasive Glucose Monitoring, CGM, Flash Glucose Monitoring), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), & End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Clinics) asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, and Supply Chain Analysis.

The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Leading Market Players

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Arkay, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Goldsite Diagnostics Inc., GlySure Ltd (U.K), Sphere Medical Holding plc. (U.K), Dexcom, Inc. (U.S.), and LifeScan, Inc. (U.S.).

Market Overview

Blood Glucose Monitoring can be defined as the process of testing the diabetes level in the blood. The devices help to identify the blood glucose level within the specific target range. The monitoring devices help to track the progression of treatment and observe the effects of medication on blood sugar level. The surging prevalence of diabetes is likely to favour the market growth in the coming years.

The blood glucose monitoring market is considered one of the rapidly expanding markets, mainly due to the surging growth in urbanization, leading to soaring incidences of obesity. Developments in technology, increased investment in R&D activities, and surging awareness regarding these devices are some of the primary growth stimulants of the market.

Segmental Analysis

By mode of product type, continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM), invasive glucose monitoring devices, flash glucose monitoring devices, and others.

By mode of application, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and others. Type-I and type-II diabetes are further sub-segmented into pediatrics and adult. The rising prevalence of type-II diabetes is fueling the growth of the use of a blood glucose monitoring system.

By mode of end-users, hospitals, diagnostic centers, research centers, clinics, and home care diagnostics. Among these, the home care segment is considered to dominate the global market owing to an increased diabetic population coupled with the growing preference for minimally invasive technologies that can be used at home.

Industry Updates

January 03, 2019: A team of researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm have recently developed a promising alternative for people with diabetes. A microneedle patch with 50 times smaller than the needles used in the CGM systems, this glucose monitor is a reliable and comfortable blood-sugar monitoring system which has proven to be virtually painless and more accurate.

Regional Insights

The American region is estimated to command the largest market share and is likely to maintain its pole position in the coming years. The growth has been ascribed to the surging incidences of obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet. As per the D, in 2015 the incidences of diagnosed as well as undiagnosed diabetes population were 30.3 million of the total US population

The European region is likely to occupy the second spot in the global market due to environmental pollutants, sociological deprivation, and psychological factors

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at the fastest rate due to the surging geriatric population, changing lifestyle, and urbanization. The rapidly developing healthcare technology, increasing expenditure on healthcare, high concentration of prominent companies, and surging R&D activities are some of the top factors likely to offer the market a boom. The surging demand for new treatment technologies especially in economies like South Korea and India is further estimated to contribute to market growth. As per the International diabetes federation, there were approximately 69.1 million suffering from diabetes.

