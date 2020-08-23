Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2028 | AB SKF, BMT Aerospace, GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Northstar Aerospace, Inc., Safran SA (Safran Trans

A recent report published by QMI on aircraft mechanical power transmission system market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of aircraft mechanical power transmission system market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for aircraft mechanical power transmission system during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in aircraft mechanical power transmission system market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the aircraft mechanical power transmission system market has been segmented by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopter), by engine type (turbofan, turboshaft, turboprop, piston, and turbojet), by product type (accessory drive train [accessory gear box, internal gear box, transfer gear box, radial & horizontal shaft, and others] and power gearbox) and by end-user type (OE and aftermarket).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For aircraft mechanical power transmission system market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the aircraft mechanical power transmission system market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in aircraft mechanical power transmission system market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing aircraft mechanical power transmission system market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research.

During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for aircraft mechanical power transmission system market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: AB SKF, BMT Aerospace, GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Northstar Aerospace, Inc., Safran SA (Safran Transmission Systems), The Liebherr Group, The Timken Company, Triumph Group, Inc., and United Technologies Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Type:

o Commercial Aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

o General Aviation

o Military Aircraft

o Helicopter

By Engine Type:

o Turbofan

o Turboshaft

o Turboprop

o Piston

o Turbojet

By Product Type:

o Accessory Drive Train

o Accessory Gear Box

o Internal Gear Box

o Transfer Gear Box

o Radial & Horizontal Shaft

o And Others

o Power Gearbox

By End-User Type:

o OE

o Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Aircraft Type

o North America, by Engine Type

o North America, by Product Type

o North America, by End-User Type

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Aircraft Type

o Western Europe, by Engine Type

o Western Europe, by Product Type

o Western Europe, by End-User Type

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Aircraft Type

o Asia Pacific, by Engine Type

o Asia Pacific, by Product Type

o Asia Pacific, by End-User Type

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Aircraft Type

o Eastern Europe, by Engine Type

o Eastern Europe, by Product Type

o Eastern Europe, by End-User Type

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Aircraft Type

o Middle East, by Engine Type

o Middle East, by Product Type

o Middle East, by End-User Type

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Aircraft Type

o Rest of the World, by Engine Type

o Rest of the World, by Product Type

o Rest of the World, by End-User Type

