As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.

The major factors, such as increasing applications of NGS, speed, cost, and accuracy, efficient replacement for traditional technologies, and drug discovery applications demanding NGS technology are expected to drive the growth of the overall market.

The rapid speed, cost, and accuracy of the NGS technology help in the growth of the market. This is attained with the help of modern DNA sequencing technology, which has contributed to the sequencing of complete DNA sequences of numerous types and species of life. It is also found that NGS is significantly cheaper, quicker, and needs significantly lesser DNA, which helps in the overall growth of the market.

The NGS has the potential to accelerate the early detection of disorders and the identification of pharmacogenetics markers to customize its treatments.

There are various technological advancements in the field of medicine that are growing at a rapid pace and has led to the development of personalized medicine. There are a huge number of applications of next-generation sequencing in personalized medicine. Thus, the development of personalized medicine has opened many avenues for the application of NGS, which could accelerate the market growth.

The current market is also facing challenges, owing to the difficulty in management of large data and complications, associated with Big Data management. In addition, some of the ethical issues associated with whole-genome sequencing, coupled with the lack of awareness among people, are pulling back the growth of the market.

