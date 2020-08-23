Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024
“Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999587
Market Overview:
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999587
Key Market Trends:
Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period
In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.
The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
The market studied is expected to grow at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific. The rising focus of the major market players is on delivering advanced, efficient NGS technology to the developing countries, in order to cater to the need for genomic medicines and whole genome sequencing for personalized medicine. In addition, the increasing adoption of NGS technology by the non-government and government bodies, along with increased investment of the private players, is expected to drive the Asian market.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999587
Detailed TOC of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Application in the Clinical Diagnosis
4.2.2 Speed, Cost, and Accuracy to Spur the Market Growth
4.2.3 Efficient Replacement for Traditional Technologies (Microarrays)
4.2.4 Drug Discovery Applications Demanding NGS Technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Legal and Ethical Issues
4.3.2 Interpretation of Complex Data and Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Sequencing
5.1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing
5.1.2 Targeted Resequencing
5.1.3 Whole Exome Sequencing
5.1.4 RNA Sequencing
5.1.5 CHIP Sequencing
5.1.6 De Novo Sequencing
5.1.7 Methyl Sequencing
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Instruments
5.2.2 Reagents and Consumables
5.2.3 Services
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions
5.3.2 Academics
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine
5.4.2 Genetic Screening
5.4.3 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases
5.4.4 Agriculture and Animal Research
5.4.5 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 DNASTAR Inc.
6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.4 GATC Biotech AG
6.1.5 Illumina Inc.
6.1.6 Macrogen Inc.
6.1.7 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.
6.1.9 Qiagen
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Diptheria Vaccine Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026
Enteral Stents Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026
Cement and Aggregate Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Electrical House Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Agriculture Sprayer Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026
Prestressed Concrete Strands Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026