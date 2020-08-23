Neurology Devices Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“Neurology Devices Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Neurology Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Neurology Devices Industry. Neurology Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Neurology Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , neurological devices are medical devices that help to diagnose, prevent, and treat a variety of neurological disorders and conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, major depression, and traumatic brain injury. The growth of neurological devices is being driven through an emphasis on developing superior neuromodulation and neurostimulation techniques, leveraging minimally invasive procedures that benefit patients. This has resulted in companies investing more in R&D, in an effort to better treat and rehabilitate the brain.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999504
Market Overview:
Neurology Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999504
Key Market Trends:
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices is the Segment under Neurostimulation Devices that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period
The sacral nerve stimulation devices are mostly used for patients for whom drug therapy or other types of medications are not successful. It is performed with the help of a small device, which is capable of sending electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves located in the lower back region. These devices are found to be successful in treating bladder problems. Hence, with increasing incidences of overactive bladder, the sacral nerve stimulation devices segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The deep brain stimulation devices are also being used to perform deep brain stimulation procedures, by implanting a medical device that is capable of sending electrical impulses to specific target areas in the brain. These devices are generally used to treat neuropsychiatric disorders and are effectively used in treating various other neurological disorders, like Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Asia-Pacific Registered the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow, due to the presence of high unmet medical needs, coupled with rapidly rising healthcare R&D investments and growing medical expenditures in emerging economies, such as India and China. There are also a number of government initiatives that are expected to increase over the forecast period.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999504
Detailed TOC of Neurology Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Incidence of Neurological Disorders
4.2.2 Huge Investments by Private Players in Neurology Devices
4.2.3 Increase in R&D in the Field of Neurotherapies
4.2.4 Rise in the Aging Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment
4.3.2 Stringent FDA Validation and Guidelines for New Devices
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices
5.1.2 Interventional Neurology Devices
5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
5.1.2.2 Neurothrombectomy Devices
5.1.2.3 Carotid Artery Stents
5.1.2.4 Embolic Coils
5.1.2.5 Support Devices
5.1.3 Neurosurgery Devices
5.1.3.1 Neuroendoscopes
5.1.3.2 Stereotactic Systems
5.1.3.3 Aneurysm Clips
5.1.3.4 Other Neurosurgery Devices
5.1.4 Neurostimulation Devices
5.1.4.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
5.1.4.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
5.1.4.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
5.1.4.4 Other Neurostimulation Devices
5.1.5 Other Types of Devices
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Stryker Corporation
6.1.4 Medtronic PLC
6.1.5 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.7 Smith & Nephew
6.1.8 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
6.1.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation
6.1.10 Penumbra Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical Device Technologies Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026
Clotrimazole Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026
Green Chelates (Natural Chelating Agents) Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Alfalfa Seeds Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Natural Manganese Dioxide Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026