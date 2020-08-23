The Daily Chronicle

Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry. Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

IVDs are tests performed in laboratories or by consumers at homes, to diagnose, monitor, screen, and assess various diseases, conditions, or infections. IVD products are reagents, instruments, and systems that are intended for use in the diagnosis of diseases or other conditions. IVDs form an essential part of the current healthcare system. They reduce hospital stays and the need to recuperate.

Market Overview:

  • The Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.3% over the forecast period. Major factors that are fueling this market include rapid increase in chronic diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, and technological advances, along with the rising geriatric population in the country.
  • As per a report of National Institute of Health (NIH), incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are rapidly increasing across the world and are currently affecting more than 14 million people around the world. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of the overweight population in the Netherlands was 67% for men and 59% for women in 2016, and this rate is expected to increase in the coming years.
  • According to the European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association (EDMA), the cost of IVDs to the European healthcare systems is less than EUR 21 per person per year. In addition, patients can deal with their conditions better with the help of IVDs (diabetic patients can use portable blood glucose monitors on a regular basis to determine their blood glucose level). Therefore, the demand for IVD products is influenced by the increase in incidences of chronic diseases. As the demand for IVD is increasing, the market is growing at a faster pace.

    Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

    Key Market Trends:

    The Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

    The point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics segment of the Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

    There is a significant demand for PoC diagnostics that can provide accurate and directional results. These PoC tests allow healthcare providers to begin essential treatment during visits. Many nucleic acids and immunoassay-based PoC diagnostic devices are coming close to commercialization.

    Earlier, the lack of an efficient reimbursement system for the PoC technology led to the absence of both niche markets and entrepreneurial activities by large manufacturers. Hence, the Dutch government has now actively stimulated the primary diagnostic system by implementing new guidelines and lobbies. This triggered consolidation processes, entrepreneurial activities, the diagnostic market, and the performance of the IVD innovation system.

    Hence, owing to the support of the government, along with the significance of PoC, the segment is expected to experience growth faster.

    Detailed TOC of Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rapid Increase in Chronic Diseases
    4.2.2 Increasing Number of Private Hospitals and Independent Testing Laboratories
    4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing and Personalized Medicine
    4.2.4 Technological Advances along with Rising Geriatric Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Price Concern
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry
    5.1.2 Immunoassays
    5.1.3 Hematology
    5.1.4 Coagulation and Hemostasis
    5.1.5 Microbiology
    5.1.6 Point-of-Care Diagnostics
    5.1.7 Molecular Diagnostics
    5.2 By Product
    5.2.1 Instrument
    5.2.2 Reagent
    5.2.3 Data Management Systems and Services
    5.3 By Usability
    5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices
    5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
    5.4.2 Laboratories
    5.4.3 Academics
    5.4.4 Point-of-Care Testing

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
    6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
    6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.6 Roche Diagnostics
    6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare
    6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

