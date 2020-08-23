Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Scope of the Report:

IVDs are tests performed in laboratories or by consumers at homes, to diagnose, monitor, screen, and assess various diseases, conditions, or infections. IVD products are reagents, instruments, and systems that are intended for use in the diagnosis of diseases or other conditions. IVDs form an essential part of the current healthcare system. They reduce hospital stays and the need to recuperate.

Market Overview:

The Netherlands in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.3% over the forecast period. Major factors that are fueling this market include rapid increase in chronic diseases, increasing demand for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, and technological advances, along with the rising geriatric population in the country.

As per a report of National Institute of Health (NIH), incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases are rapidly increasing across the world and are currently affecting more than 14 million people around the world. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence rate of the overweight population in the Netherlands was 67% for men and 59% for women in 2016, and this rate is expected to increase in the coming years.

According to the European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association (EDMA), the cost of IVDs to the European healthcare systems is less than EUR 21 per person per year. In addition, patients can deal with their conditions better with the help of IVDs (diabetic patients can use portable blood glucose monitors on a regular basis to determine their blood glucose level). Therefore, the demand for IVD products is influenced by the increase in incidences of chronic diseases. As the demand for IVD is increasing, the market is growing at a faster pace. Netherlands In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare