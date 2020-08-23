Network Optimization Services Market Forecast 2020-2028 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook

A recent report published by QMI on the network optimization services market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of network optimization services market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for network optimization services during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in network optimization services market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the network optimization services market has been segmented by services (implementation, consulting, support and maintenance), application type (local network optimization, wan optimization, ran optimization, and data center optimization), by deployment type (cloud and on-premises), organization size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises [SMES]), industry vertical (banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and tourism, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, healthcare and life sciences, education, information technology (IT)).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For network optimization services market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the network optimization services market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of network optimization services market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for network optimization services market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of network optimization services market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for network optimization services market.

Major Companies: Riverbed Technology, NetScout Systems, SolarWinds, Cisco, Huawei, Nokia Corporation, ZTE, InfoVista, Citrix, Circadence, FatPipe Networks, Silver Peak

Market Segmentation:

By Services:

o Implementation

o Consulting

o Support

o Maintenance

By Application Type:

o Local Network Optimization

o WAN Optimization

o RAN Optimization

o Data Center Optimization

By Deployment Type:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises [SMEs])

By Industry Vertical:

o Banking

o Financial Services

o Insurance

o Telecom

o Government and defense

o Transportation and logistics

o Travel and tourism

o Manufacturing

o Consumer goods and retail

o Media and entertainment

o Energy and utility

o Healthcare and life sciences

o Education

o Information Technology (IT))

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for network optimization services market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in network optimization services market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the network optimization services market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of network optimization services market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the network optimization services market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the network optimization services market.

