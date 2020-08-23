Superfruit Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2018 – 2028

Global Superfruit Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Superfruit market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Superfruit by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Superfruit market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Superfruit market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Superfruit market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Superfruit market are The Agrana Group, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Dole Food Company, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Fyffes plc, Grupo Noboa S.A., Kagome Co., Ltd., The Morning Star Company, Naturipe Farms, LLC., Citrosuco, among others.

Launching new product variants in superfruit market, generating awareness & marketing about the benefits of Superfruit products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the superfruit market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches & Co-Branding activities

In the year 2017, Del Monte Foods, Inc.,S.-based Company launched new smoothie kit line made from superfruit. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to increase fruit & vegetable consumption in the U.S. They are launched the superfruit smoothies in a variety of sizes and are and are widely available at selected convenience channels and grocery stores in the four healthy mixtures, including antioxidant, superfruit, energizers and vitamins. The superfruit smoothies are claimed by the company to be 100% fresh, healthy and convenient. Del Monte created its range of smoothies to align with recent consumer trends towards healthy and convenient product formulations.

In October 2016, Dole Food Company, Inc., one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched co-branded produce assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. They both have shared a mission to provide high-quality products to help families live a healthier life with the superfruit and veggies. Disney with Dole’s fresh fruits and vegetables is looking to support parents as they could encourage their kids to make the healthier food choice.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Superfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the superfruit market growth. Also the plan in marketing and advertising them to the consumers play a critical role in sales of the superfruit products.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Superfruit market:

What is the structure of the Superfruit market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Superfruit market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Superfruit market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Superfruit Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Superfruit market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Superfruit market

