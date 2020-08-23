Pet Coke Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Pet coke is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.

Shell

Valero Energy

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Carbograf

British Petroleum

Ferrolux

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Indian Oil

Atha

Major Classifications are as follows:

Sponge Coke

Purge Coke

Shot Coke

Major Applications are as follows:

Power Plants

Cement Industry

Steel Industry

Aluminum Industry