Dimethicone, also called Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), belongs to a group of polymeric organosilicon substances that are commonly referred to as silicones. Dimethicone is the most widely used silicon-based organic polymer, and is particularly known for its strange rheological (or flow) properties. It is optically clear, and, in general, is considered to be inert, non-toxic and non-flammable.

Dow Corning

Wacker

Momentive

Shin-Etsu

KCC Basildon

Nusil

Wynca

Blustar

Collin

Dongyue

Hycs

Tinci

Dayi

Dimethicone has many applications due to its performance properties such as low viscosity variety to temperature change, excellent themal stability, low surface tension and excellent dielectric properties, etc. It is mainly used for daily chemical, chemical additive and machinery, etc. In 2015, amount of dimethicone used in daily chemical took about 29.24%. Chemical additive application took about 43.19%. Machinery application took 8.75%.Dimethicone production process is relatively mature. Also, downstream demand for dimethicone is increasing. Theoretically, there should be many manufacturers who produce dimethicone. While the truth is that this market is controlled by several big companies. Dow Corning, Wacker, Momentive and Shin-Etsu are top four manufacturers all over the world. In 2015, production of dimethicone in Dow Corning took about 20.95% of globe. Wacker took 16.74%. Momentive took 7.29% and Shin-Etsu took about 6.95%. In the future, we predict that those three companies will still occupy the mainstream dimethicone market.The worldwide market for Dimethicone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.7% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2023, from 670 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Low Viscosity Dimethicone

Medium Viscosity Dimethicone

High Viscosity Dimethicone Major Applications are as follows:

Daily Chemical

Chemical Additive

Machinery