Vein finder is a biomedical device which uses near infrared light to illuminate subcutaneous veins on skin surface. These devices are beneficial in case where health problems create difficulties in correct vein identification particularly in neonates with their extremely small and fragile veins and arteries, elderly patients, overweight patients and for rapid access in emergency situations. The non-contact type projection system mostly uses active infrared imaging technology. According to different imaging and display system, the devices can be divided into developing laser scanning systems, transmissivity infrared imaging systems and reflective infrared imaging & projection system.

Vein finder is a biomedical device which uses near infrared light to illuminate subcutaneous veins on skin surface. These devices are beneficial in case where health problems create difficulties in correct vein identification particularly in neonates with their extremely small and fragile veins and arteries, elderly patients, overweight patients and for rapid access in emergency situations. The non-contact type projection system mostly uses active infrared imaging technology. According to different imaging and display system, the devices can be divided into developing laser scanning systems, transmissivity infrared imaging systems and reflective infrared imaging & projection system.

As one of the important auxiliary device to help people find superficial veins for venipuncture and cannulation. Vein finder plays a valuable role in medical treatment. The larger and larger downstream demand drives vein finder industry developing.USA is the leading countries of the products due to its leading technology .Its sales market share is about 48% with EU and China followed. The potential demand in developing countries such as China and India is huge. With the high demand of experience of patients and the advances in technology, the prospect of vein finder industry is bright.In the coming years, the demand for vein finder is likely to increase owing to the effective venipuncture procedures. The vein finder will decrease patients€™ discomfort and result in higher patient satisfaction.The worldwide market for Vein Finder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.6% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2023, from 91 million US$ in 2020.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Power Source

Imaging Principle

Imaging Speed

Display Device

Weight

Safety Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Private Health Care Practices

Blood Donation Centers