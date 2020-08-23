Hip Protectors Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A hip protector is a specialized form of pants or underwear containing pads (either hard or soft) along the outside of each hip/leg, designed to prevent hip fractures following a fall. They are most commonly used in elderly individuals who have a high risk of falls and hip fractures.

Tytex

Medline

Kaneka

Patterson Medical

Suprima

Skil-Care

AliMed

Bort

HipSaver

Plum Enterprises

Personal Safety

Posey

Hornsby Comfy Hips

Vital Base

Impactwear

Prevent Products Scope of the Hip Protectors Market Report: This report focuses on the Hip Protectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.First, for industry structure analysis, the Hip Protectors industry is not very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Hip Protectors industry. Second, the production of Hip Protectors increased from 503.17 K Items in 2011 to 630.49 K Items in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.Third, USA occupied 35.68% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Japan, which respectively have around 32.02% and 10.10% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.37% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hip Protectors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Hip Protectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.36%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Hip Protectors.The worldwide market for Hip Protectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 47600 million US$ in 2023, from 37000 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Hip Protectors Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Hip Protectors Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Hip Protectors market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Soft hip protectors

Hard hip protectors Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Nursing home

Training center