Vendors in this industry largely engage in printing on textile and apparel products, metal, glass, paper, and plastic, and provide after-sales support services such as plate-making, typesetting, and book binding. In addition, commercial printers offer four different services such as actual print process; design; finishing that includes folding, cutting, and binding; and the fulfillment, which includes packaging, storage, and shipping on a just-in-time basis. Furthermore, other auxiliary services include database management, packaging, along with training and consulting.

ACME

Bertelsmann SE & Co

KGaA

Brown Co

Cenveo Inc

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co

Lagardere SCA

Merrill Corporation

Quad/Graphics Incorporated

Quebecor World Inc

Toppan Co. Ltd

Transcontinental Inc

Vistaprint NV

The commercial print industry is expected to witness a surge in growth globally. The demand for packaging and advertising print processes is escalating in countries such as India, China, and Japan, which is poised to drive market development in this region. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are deemed to be early technology adopters, making a positive impact on the North America regional industry. European countries have largely focused on development of eco-friendly products and processes with an aim of creating a sustainable environment. Thus, these countries encourage the use of energy-efficient print solutions. The worldwide market for Business Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Lithographic

Digital

Flexographic

Screen

Gravure print technologies

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Advertising

Periodicals

Labels and wrappers

Office products

Catalogsand directories