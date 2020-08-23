Lighting Fixtures Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global "Lighting Fixtures Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Lighting Fixtures. The Report also calculate the market size, Lighting Fixtures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A light fixture, light fitting, or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps. The lamps may be in sockets for easy replacement—or, in the case of some LED fixtures, hard-wired in place.

Acuity Brands

Inc.

Cooper Lighting

LLC

General Electric Company

Hubbell Lighting

Inc.

Juno Lighting Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LSI Industries Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Panasonic Corporation Eco Solution Company

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

This report focuses on the Lighting Fixtures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. A significant number of industries are currently in a transitory phase towards improving power consumption to work performed ratios. One of the core methods to reduce power consumption is through the implementation of modern and efficient lighting fixtures. As a result, industries switching over from incandescent and fluorescent lighting to modern LED lighting offer the biggest driver to lighting fixture producers. Additional drivers include the booming construction industry and the overall increase in population and disposable income across the world and especially in emerging economies. There is, however, a high initial investment required for new entrants to the lighting fixture production business. At the same time, the multiple number of members involved in making an end-user purchase decision add to the complexity of the buying process, thereby restraint the growth rate of lighting fixture players to a certain extent. The worldwide market for Lighting Fixtures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 23400 million US$ in 2023, from 16300 million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Ceiling

Pendant and Chandelier Lighting Fixtures

Wall Mounted Market Lighting Fixtures

Recessed Market Lighting Fixtures

Portable Market Lighting Fixtures

High Bay and Low Bay Lighting Fixtures

Others (Automotive

Aerospace and Machinery) Lighting Fixtures Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Architectural

Others (Automotive