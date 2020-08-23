Frozen Ready Meal Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Refrigeration plays a pivotal role in the operational workflow of global supply chain for food products and beverages. Freezing and frozen storage has also gained importance for being a key component in the global value chain of food & beverage products. Over the years, growing accessibility to refrigerated storage units has strengthened the global cold chain and created stable grounds for production and sales of frozen ready meals.

General Mills

Nestle

McCain

Dr. Oetker

Daiya

Connies

Conagra

Atkins Nutritionals

California Pizza Kitchen

H.J. Heinz

By the end of 2025, over one-third of global frozen ready meals market value will be attained by the sales of chicken meals. The worldwide market for Frozen Ready Meal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Vegetarian Meals

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Food Chain Services

Department Store