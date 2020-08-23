Electrical Steels Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel sheet: grain-oriented electrical steel sheet and non-oriented electrical steel sheet, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched the two types of steel sheet respectively.

Baowu

ArcelorMittal

JFE Steel

Shougang

TISCO

NSSMC

NLMK Group

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Ansteel

Masteel

Posco

Cogent (Tata Steel)

Voestalpine

Benxi Steel

APERAM

Nucor

ATI

Stalprodukt S.A.

The classification of electrical steel includes Non-oriented Electrical Steels, Oriented Electrical Steels, and the proportion of Non-oriented Electrical Steels, in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2020.Market competition is JFE Steel, NLMK Group, Posco, NSSMC, ThyssenKrupp, AK Steel, Nucor, Voestalpine, TATA Steel, ArcelorMittal, CSC, WISCO, Baosteel, Ansteel, Shougang, Benxi Steel, TISCO, Masteel, Stalprodukt S.A., ATI, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.The worldwide market for Electrical Steels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 27600 million US$ in 2023, from 23900 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Oriented Electrical Steels

Non-oriented Electrical Steels Major Applications are as follows:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor