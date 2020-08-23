Extruded Graphite Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies.

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

GrafTech

Nippon Carbon

IBIDEN

Morgan

Graphite India Ltd

SEC Carbon

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

DaTong XinCheng

Fangda Carbon

Weihou Carbon

Weiji Carbon Scope of the Extruded Graphite Market Report: This report focuses on the Extruded Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Extruded Graphite Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Extruded Graphite Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Extruded Graphite market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Major Applications are as follows:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field