This report studies the Electroactive Polymers market, Electroactive Polymers are polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. A typical characteristic property of an EAP is that they will undergo a large amount of deformation while sustaining large forces. In the field of “active materials”, electroactive polymers stand out due to their large active deformation potential, high response speed, low density and improved resilience. They are extremely lightweight, inexpensive, fracture tolerant and compliant

Solvay

3M

RTP Company

Parker Hannifin

Sumitomo Chemical

Premix

Heraeus Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

Cabot

Celanese

Rieke Metals

Merck Kgaa

Sabic

DOW & Dupont

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Major manufacturers in the market are Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, Europe The worldwide market for Electroactive Polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 5410 million US$ in 2024, from 3910 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Electroactive Polymers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Actuators

Sensors

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers