Wall covering is one kind of material such as wallpaper that is used to decorate the walls on the inside of a building. There are three principal types of wall coverings: wood wall covering, ceramic wall covering, and wall panels.

Asheu

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

A.S. Création

Lilycolor

York Wallpapers

PAMESA

Marburg

Shin Han Wall Covering

Zambaiti Parati

Brewster Home Fashions

Walker Greenbank Group

RICCHETTI GROUP

Belite Ceramics

COOP. CERAMICA IMOLA GROUP

Riyadh Ceramics

Iris Ceramica

Crossville, Inc.

GOLD ART CERAMICA GROUP

MBCI

MDCwall

Robert Allen

GKD Metal Fabrics

CORKSRIBAS

Zandurcork

We Cork

The technical barriers of wall covering are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Spain, and Italy. The key companies in wall covering market include Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S.Création, Lilycolor, York Wallpapers, PAMESA, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering, Zambaiti Parati. Wall covering are widely used in residential, commercial projects. The investment in office, hotel, residential and infrastructure markets is expected to improve in the next years, especially in China, India, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption of wall covering industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2025. The global Wall Covering market is valued at 10230 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 13470 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wall Covering. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Wallpaper

Wood Wall Covering

Ceramic Wall Covering

Wall Panels