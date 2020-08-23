Semi-Trailer Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a front axle. A large proportion of its weight is supported by a tractor unit, a detachable front axle assembly known as a dolly, or the tail of another trailer.

Schmitz Cargobull

Krone

Kogel

WIELTON

CIMC

Schwarzmüller Group

TIRSAN

Mammut Industries

The leading manufactures mainly are CIMC, Wabash National, Schmitz Cargobull, Great Dane and Hyundai Translead. CIMC is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.35% in 2016. There are mainly five type product of Semi-Trailer market: Flatbed Semitrailer, Lowboy Semitrailer, Dry Van Semitrailer, Refrigerated Semitrailer and Other. Dry Van Semitrailer accounts the largest proportion. Geographically, the global Semi-Trailer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The North America held the largest share in the global Semi-Trailer market, its revenue of global market exceeds 32% in 2016. The next is Europe. The worldwide market for Semi-Trailer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 29100 million US$ in 2024, from 23700 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Semi-Trailer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flatbed Semitrailer

Lowboy Semitrailer

Dry Van Semitrailer

Refrigerated Semitrailer

Flatbed Semi-Trailer

Lowboy Semi-Trailer

Dry Van Semi-Trailer

Refrigerated Semi-Trailer