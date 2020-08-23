Emergency Ambulance Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Emergency Ambulance is a medical vehicle which is used to transport and rescue patients.

TOYOTA

Horton

NISSAN

Leader Ambulance

FUSO

Life Line Emergency Vehicles

AEV

WAS

BAUS AT

EMS

Macneillie

Braun

Rodriguez Lopez Auto

BHPL

JSV

DEMERS

Huachen Auto Group

BYRON (ETT)

GRUAU

Osage Industries

First Priority Emergency Vehicles

The classification of emergency ambulance includes SUV emergency ambulance, truck emergency ambulance, bus emergency ambulance and other kind of emergency ambulance, and the proportion of truck emergency ambulance is about 35%. North America region is the largest supplier of emergency ambulance, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of emergency ambulance, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2020. Market competition is intense. Wheeled Coach Industries, TOYOTA, Horton, NISSAN, Leader Ambulance, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Emergency Ambulance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 3140 million US$ in 2024, from 2940 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Hospital

Emergency Center

Other Major Applications are as follows:

SUV Emergency Ambulance

Truck Emergency Ambulance

Bus Emergency Ambulance