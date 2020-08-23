Auto-Injectors Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Auto-Injectors Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Auto-Injectors. A Report, titled “Global Auto-Injectors Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Auto-Injectors manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Auto-Injectors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Auto-Injectors Market:

Auto-injector is a medical device designed to deliver a dose of a particular drug.Most auto-injectors are spring-loaded syringes. By design, auto-injectors are easy to use and are intended for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. The site of injection depends on the drug loaded, but it typically is administered into the thigh or the buttocks.

The research covers the current Auto-Injectors market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Mylan

BD

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly

Biogen Idec

Bayer

Meridian (Pfizer)

Ypsomed Holding

Kaleo, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Auto-Injectors are expected to present vast opportunities to investors due to high demand in biologics development. Overall revenues from the pre-filled syringes segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising need for targeted and sustained drug delivery. The global average price of Auto-Injectors is in the increasing trend from 2013-2016, Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The classification of Auto-Injectors includes reusable Auto-Injectors and disposable Auto-Injectors, and the proportion of disposable Auto-Injectors in 2020 is about 62.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2020. Auto-injectors are pen like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of drug to patients and are intended for self-administration. Auto-injectors are gradually becoming the gold-standard in the treatment of various indications like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. The most proportion of Auto-Injectors is used for Anaphylaxis, and the proportion in 2020 is 56.9%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 59.5% in 2020. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. China is also an important sales region. Market competition is not intense. Mylan, BD, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Auto-Injectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2590 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Auto-Injectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Disposable Auto-Injectors