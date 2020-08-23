Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global "Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Calcium Chloride Desiccant. The Report also calculate the market size, Calcium Chloride Desiccant Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Calcium Chloride Desiccant Market:

Calcium chloride desiccant is an environmentally friendly, food grade disposable desiccant. Its high absorption rate 300% (RH ≥ 90%), efficiently reducing the relative humidity in the sealed bag and ensure cargo safe storage and transportation, Protect cargo from moisture, mildew.

The research covers the current Calcium Chloride Desiccant market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Clariant

Chunwang

Super Dry

Absortech

DingXing Industry

Shanghai Yixuan

YUEJI

Aquadry

FUJIGEL SANGYO

Tianjin Tianshengxingye

SORBEAD India

China's sales volume accounted for the highest market share (27.20%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America. At present, the manufactures of Calcium Chloride Desiccant are concentrated in China, Europe, and North America. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 51.64% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Clariant, Chunwang, Super Dry, Absortech, etc. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value. The worldwide market for Calcium Chloride Desiccant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Calcium Chloride Desiccant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Major Classifications are as follows: Clothing & Textile, Furniture & Home Furnishings, Electronics, Shipping Container. Major Applications are as follows: <100g, 100-1000g

Clothing & Textile

Furniture & Home Furnishings

Electronics

Shipping Container Major Applications are as follows:

<100g

100-1000g