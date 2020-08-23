Lyocell Fiber Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Lyocell, derived from cellulose, is known as a man-made fiber. It is popularly known by the brand name ‘Tencel.’ Lyocell, a type of rayon fiber, is manufactured in a closed-loop method through a solvent spinning technique, wherein the cellulose undergoes a limited chemical change. Lyocell fibers are widely used in the textile industry in a broad range of apparels and home textiles. These fibers are also used in the medical industry in the production of medical equipment and surgical products.

Lenzing

Hi-Tech Fiber

Currently, only two companies have the ability to produce lyocell fiber product commercially, mainly concentrating in Europe, USA and China. As for the consumption region, China and Other Asian regions are the major consumers. In 2016, China consumed 81.1 K MT lyocell fiber, holding 36.43% share globally. Lyocell fiber can be classified as two types, regular lyocell fiber and crosslinked lyocell fiber. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 57.90% lyocell fiber went into apparels industry in 2016, and 25.13% in home textiles industry. Market insiders are optimistic on the future market. Lenzing has released its expansion plans in the coming few years, to meet the increasing demand from downstream industries.

Apparels

Home Textiles

Nonwoven

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Regular Lyocell Fiber