The pitch of a LED screen defines the distance between the pixels. Small Pitch LED Display refers to the pixel pitch of LED Display which is below 2.5mm, including P2.5, P2.0, P1.8, P1.5 P 1.2, P 1, P 0.7etc.With the development of LED display, it has been defined the pixel pitch below 2mm as the small pitch LED Display. In this report, we define the LED Display which the pixel pitch is below 2.5mm as the small pitch LED Display.

Leyard

Unilumin

Liantronics

Absen

SANSI

AOTO Electronics

Barco

Vtron

Elec-Tech International (Retop)

GQY

Triolion

Kingsun Optoelectronic (Coleder)

Chip Optech

SiliconCore

Christie

Mary Photoelectricity

Samsung

As an emerging technology, small pitch LED display has enormous potential in the technology level than the DLP which are widely used in the indoor large screen display at now. Compared with other large screen display technology, small pitch LED display is better than the other except in the cost. With technology development of small pitch LED display and prodcution capacity expansion of upstream raw material, the cost and price of small pitch LED display keeps a downward trend. Meanwhile, traditional large screen display manufacturers have also entered the small pitch LED display market. Like Barco, Christie which have strong customer relationships and rich capital often gain market share by lowering price. Price war is beneficial to consumers and it is only a matter of time to replace other large screen display.LED display industry chain has got the rapid development of both capacity and advanced technology, with the rapid rise of industry chain, various technology of the components will become more and more mature. As smaller and smaller pitch LED display board appears in the market, the applications gradually trends from outdoor to indoor in many different areas, which is expected to increase in the proportion of LED display application in all LED industry. Although small pitch LED display industry is still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group don't recommend taking risk to enter this market.The worldwide market for Small Pitch LED Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Small Pitch LED Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

P2.1-P2.5 mm

P1.7-P2.0 mm

P1.3-P1.69 mm

P1.0-P1.29 mm

≤P1mm Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial

Government organization

Military institution

TV&Media industry