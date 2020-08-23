Healthcare Linen Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Healthcare Linen include scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, pillow cases, towels, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies.Healthcare Linen plays major role in reducing infection rate, increase patient satisfaction and reduce operational costs for hospitals. Efficient supply and management of linen without any defect and delay becomes good support for hospitals to deliver satisfactory healthcare services to the patients.

Angelica

Aramark

ImageFIRST

Alsco

Unitex Textile Rental

Crothall Healthcare

Clarus Linen

Cintas

Mission

PARIS

HCSC

Healthcare Linen

Faultless

Linen King

Emerald Textiles

Ecotex

Fdr Services

Florida Linen

CleanCare

Economy Linen

The classification of Healthcare Linen includes rental & management, external washing and Procurement. Supplying both rental and washing service, rental & management is the main stream of the market, account for 61.21 market share in 2016.Hospitals are the major clients, accounting for 68.78% market share in 2016. With larger investment on the public healthcare, the hospitals will also enjoy a faster growth rate.The market concentration degree is not high, as the top 3 suppliers just account for 21.09% market share. While there are many other small suppliers that can meet the demand of local hospitals and clinics.The worldwide market for Healthcare Linen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Healthcare Linen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rental & Management

External Washing

Procurement Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics