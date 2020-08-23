Autonomous Car Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Autonomous car is a kind of unmanned intelligent car which is achieved by the computer system. This car relies on cooperation with artificial intelligence, computer vision, radar, GPS and monitoring device. At present, there are a few autonomous cars for test but no mass production vehicle.

Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi

Denso

TRW

Valeo

AISIN

Magna

Hyundai Mobis

Gentex

Takata

Hella

WABCO

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, new vehicles' assemble rate of autonomous car technology are growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of autonomous car industry. At present, the major products in the autonomous car industry are LDWS, PAV, ACC and AEB. There are a few companies in the market. The major companies are Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi and Denso etc. At present, many vehicle manufacturers enter the autonomous car industry to develop autonomous car technology. They are Google, Toyota, Daimler, Volvo, BMW, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan etc. The worldwide market for Autonomous Car is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Autonomous Car in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

LDWS

PAV

ACC

AEB

Automonous Car Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Car