Biometric in Automotive Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utilized for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of applications mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilizer, rationalization, and health monitoring.

BioEnable

Miaxis

Sonavation

Synaptics

One trend in market is need or user-friendly features in rapidly expanding car infotainment system. It is seen that in-car electronics generated more problems for users of cars from Cadillac, Ford, and Honda. The majority of the respondents reported frustrations while using car infotainment systems. We estimate that the use of biometric voice systems can be a solution to ameliorate problems associated with operating car infotainment systems such as car audio, communications, or navigation functions. This should offer better convenience to users. Biometric voice systems are built within the in-vehicle infotainment system and help the user to interact with the system. A major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market is the high rate of accuracy as it asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan, face & others, hence, increasing the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords, which makes it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner's recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers. EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next forecast period. The presence of major automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen in Europe and the demand for sophisticated design and advanced features in automotive technologies from the countries in the Middle East, will be major factors driving market growth in this region. The global Biometric in Automotive market is valued at xx million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biometric in Automotive. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Fingerprint Scan

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Car