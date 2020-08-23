Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Vacuum packaging has become a promising packaging solution to ensure product safety for longer durations. The growing awareness of safe and high-quality packaged food in emerging economies is one of the major driving forces contributing significantly towards the growth of the vacuum packaging industry. Consumer expectations regarding hygienic packaging of products is on a continual rise as they expect their products to be healthy, safe, minimally processed, and attractively packed, while at the same time, they want more convenient, easy-to-serve products with good storage characteristics. They also want the products to be of optimum quality and freshness. Vacuum packaging, through removal of moist air, ensures good product quality and extended shelf-life, thus gaining high demand in the packaging industry.

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Coveris Holdings

Cvp Systems

Linpac Packaging

Multisorb Technologies

Ulma Packaging

Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global vacuum packaging market. Rising awareness about food safety and hygiene have become consumer's foremost urgency. This has accelerated the demand for vacuum packaging globally. Escalating household income as well as consumer inclination to spend for hygienic food are anticipated to impel the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the forecast period. Apart from this, speedy industrialization in the emerging clusters of the globe, coupled with higher population growth is anticipated to bolster the growth of global vacuum packaging market during the period 2016-2026.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Thermoformers

External Vacuum Sealers

Tray Sealing Machines

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods