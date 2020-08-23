Two-Wheeler Position Sensor Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

A position sensor is any device that permits position measurement. It can either be an absolute position sensor or a relative one (displacement sensor). Position sensors can be linear, angular, or multi-axis.

Bosch

Delphi

DENSO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Pucheng Sensors

Hyundai KEFICO

Infineon Technologies

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of smart position sensors. Position sensors are finding increased application in modern vehicles. The growing electrification of mechanical components has led to higher number of automotive sensors in modern vehicles, and the position sensor is one the crucial sensors among them. Position sensors have evolved from contact position sensor to contactless sensors, and the magnetic sensors in the contactless segment are becoming quite popular in the automotive market. However, magnetic sensors are exposed to stray field interference, and this is a serious challenge for their adoption. One of the major drivers for this market is the development of easy-to-use position sensors is increasing position sensor adoption. The position sensor is a crucial component in the engine management system of modern vehicles. HELLA has developed contactless inductive position sensors (CIPOS), which is gaining popularity in the market and leading to increased adoption of position sensors. The CIPOS provide better precision and are easy-to-use, and the measurement range of both linear and angular sensors can be flexibly designed. In addition to flexibility, these sensors are easy to assemble and are not sensitive to mechanical misalignment.

Capacitive

Magnetic

Infrared (IR)

Force Sensor

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Motorcycles

Scooters