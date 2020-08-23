Liquid Roofing Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the liquid roofing market.

The research covers the current Liquid Roofing market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

This report focuses on the Liquid Roofing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market of liquid roofing, in terms of value and volume, with China dominating the market.

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings Major Applications are as follows:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure