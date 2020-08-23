Automatic Platform Screen Door Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global "Automatic Platform Screen Door Market" Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Automatic Platform Screen Door.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Automatic Platform Screen Door Market:

Automatic Platform Screen Door is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

The research covers the current Automatic Platform Screen Door market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Nabtesco

Westinghouse

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

KTK

This report focuses on the Automatic Platform Screen Door in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The report provides a basic overview of the Automatic Platform Screen Door industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The worldwide market for Automatic Platform Screen Door is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2023, from 620 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type Major Applications are as follows:

Metro