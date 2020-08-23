Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic made from the monomer ethylene. It was the first grade of polyethylene, produced in 1933 by Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) using a high pressure process via free radical polymerization.

LyondellBasell

Dow-DuPont

INEOS

SABIC

BASF

Borealis

ExxonMobil Chemical

GE Oil & Gas

British Polythene

Westlake Chemical

Braskem

Nova Chemicals

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips

Huntsman

LG Chem

The classification of Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) according the basic processes includes Autoclave Process and Tubular Process, and the proportion of Tubular Process in 2015 is about 58%.Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) is widely used in Film, Injection Molding, Coating and other field. The most proportion of Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) is Film, and the sales revenue in 2015 is 3.3 billion USD in Europe. Market competition is intense. LyondellBasell, Dow-DuPont, INEOS, SABIC, BASF, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Autoclave Process

Tubular Process Major Applications are as follows:

Film

Injection Molding

Coating