Coronary artery disease (CAD), also known as ischemic heart disease (IHD), refers to a group of diseases which includes stable angina, unstable angina, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death.

Pfizer

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

AstraZeneca

Gilead

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Mylan

Our research analysis on the global coronary artery disease therapeutics market has identified that the increase in number of chronic diseases will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market's growth during the next few years. The consumption of drugs for cardiovascular disease (CAD) in the Americas is increasing due to the rising incidences of heart disease in the region. The region is heavily investing in the healthcare sector, which in turn, will drive the coronary artery disease therapeutics market's growth in the region. The US is the major revenue generator in the region due to the presence of the pharmaceutical giants and high prevalence rate of CAD.

Beta-Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Nitrates

ACE Inhibitors

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics