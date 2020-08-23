Forehead Thermometer Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.

Braun

Microlife

Radiant

Jinxinbao

Easywell Bio

Dongdixin

AViTA

GEON Corp

Rossmax

Omron

Briggs Healthcare

Tecnimed srl

Exergen Corp

SAMICO

American Diagnostic Corp

Innovo

Vive Health

Oricom

Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type. And non-contact type is the most widely used type which takes up about 87% of the global total in 2016. The global forehead thermometer average price is in the decline trend, from 11.9 $/unit in 2012 to 10.6 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The forehead thermometer sales will reach about 8.9 million units in 2020 from 6 million units in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 8.4%.China is the largest consumption country of Forehead thermometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28.6% the global market in 2016, followed by USA and Europe (both 17%), and Japan is followed with the share about 6%. China, Taiwan, Germany and Mexico are now the key producers of forehead thermometers. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by Taiwan, Italy and Germany producers. Other key factories of forehead thermometer are from Italy, USA, etc. Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax and Omron are the key producers in the global forehead thermometer market. Top ten took up about 55% of the global market in 2016. Braun, Radiant and Tecnimed srl, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Jinxinbao, Dongdixin are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 16%. Braun, Omron are the global leading brands of forehead thermometer all over the world.Producers are mainly distributed in China, and most products of the international brands are from Chinese OEM, or the companies have factories in China, such as Microlife, Radiant, etc. At the same time, Microlife is one of the key OEM of Braun in fact. The worldwide market for Forehead Thermometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Forehead Thermometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Non-contact Type

Contact Type Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital

Home Use