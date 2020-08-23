Forehead Thermometer Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024
Global “Forehead Thermometer Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Forehead Thermometer. A Report, titled “Global Forehead Thermometer Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Forehead Thermometer manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Forehead Thermometer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Forehead Thermometer Market:
Forehead thermometer is a type of infrared thermometer that is easy used to measure baby body temperature or others’. It is usually touch-free.
The research covers the current Forehead Thermometer market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Forehead Thermometer Market Report: Forehead thermometer is mainly classified into two types: non-contact type, contact type. And non-contact type is the most widely used type which takes up about 87% of the global total in 2016. The global forehead thermometer average price is in the decline trend, from 11.9 $/unit in 2012 to 10.6 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The forehead thermometer sales will reach about 8.9 million units in 2020 from 6 million units in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 8.4%.China is the largest consumption country of Forehead thermometer in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28.6% the global market in 2016, followed by USA and Europe (both 17%), and Japan is followed with the share about 6%. China, Taiwan, Germany and Mexico are now the key producers of forehead thermometers. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. The high quality products are mainly supplied by Taiwan, Italy and Germany producers. Other key factories of forehead thermometer are from Italy, USA, etc. Braun, Microlife, Radiant, Jinxinbao, Easywell Bio, Dongdixin, AViTA, GEON Corp, Rossmax and Omron are the key producers in the global forehead thermometer market. Top ten took up about 55% of the global market in 2016. Braun, Radiant and Tecnimed srl, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Jinxinbao, Dongdixin are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 16%. Braun, Omron are the global leading brands of forehead thermometer all over the world.Producers are mainly distributed in China, and most products of the international brands are from Chinese OEM, or the companies have factories in China, such as Microlife, Radiant, etc. At the same time, Microlife is one of the key OEM of Braun in fact.
The worldwide market for Forehead Thermometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Forehead Thermometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
5.Forehead Thermometer Market Forecast (2020-2024)
