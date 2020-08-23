Global Biosimilars market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|, Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

“

The global Biosimilars market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The global Biosimilars market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Biosimilars market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Biosimilars Market

, Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Roche Holding, Celltrion, Samsung BioLogics

Global Biosimilars Market: Segmentation by Product

, Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon), Glycosylated (mAb, EPO), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)

Global Biosimilars Market: Segmentation by Application

, Oncology, Blood Disorders

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Biosimilars Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Biosimilars Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biosimilars Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon)

1.4.3 Glycosylated (mAb, EPO), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)

1.4.4 Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Blood Disorders

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biosimilars, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Biosimilars Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Biosimilars Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Biosimilars Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Biosimilars Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biosimilars Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biosimilars Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Biosimilars Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Biosimilars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biosimilars Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biosimilars Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilars Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biosimilars Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biosimilars Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biosimilars Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Biosimilars Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Biosimilars Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Biosimilars Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Biosimilars Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Biosimilars Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Biosimilars Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Biosimilars Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biosimilars Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Biosimilars Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Biosimilars Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilars Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Biosimilars Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Biosimilars Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilars Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Pfizer

12.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Pfizer Biosimilars Products Offered

12.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.2 Novartis

12.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information

12.2.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Novartis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Novartis Biosimilars Products Offered

12.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

12.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

12.3.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Biosimilars Products Offered

12.3.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Recent Development

12.4 Amgen

12.4.1 Amgen Corporation Information

12.4.2 Amgen Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Amgen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Amgen Biosimilars Products Offered

12.4.5 Amgen Recent Development

12.5 Biocon

12.5.1 Biocon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Biocon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Biocon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Biocon Biosimilars Products Offered

12.5.5 Biocon Recent Development

12.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

12.6.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilars Products Offered

12.6.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Roche Holding

12.7.1 Roche Holding Corporation Information

12.7.2 Roche Holding Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Roche Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Roche Holding Biosimilars Products Offered

12.7.5 Roche Holding Recent Development

12.8 Celltrion

12.8.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

12.8.2 Celltrion Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Celltrion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Celltrion Biosimilars Products Offered

12.8.5 Celltrion Recent Development

12.9 Samsung BioLogics

12.9.1 Samsung BioLogics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Samsung BioLogics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Samsung BioLogics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Samsung BioLogics Biosimilars Products Offered

12.9.5 Samsung BioLogics Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biosimilars Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biosimilars Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

