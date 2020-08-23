Cannabis Extract Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Cannabis Extract Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cannabis Extract market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cannabis Extract market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cannabis Extract market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis Extract market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cannabis Extract report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2094025/global-cannabis-extract-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cannabis Extract report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cannabis Extract market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cannabis Extract market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cannabis Extract market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis Extract market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis Extract market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cannabis Extract Market Research Report: Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen, Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, Harvest House of Cannabis, Columbia Care, Acreage Holdings, Halo, Planet 13

Global Cannabis Extract Market Segmentation by Product: Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Ethanol Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Solvent-less Extraction

Others



Global Cannabis Extract Market Segmentation by Application: Recreational

Medical



The Cannabis Extract Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cannabis Extract market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cannabis Extract market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Extract market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cannabis Extract industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Extract market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Extract market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Extract market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2094025/global-cannabis-extract-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cannabis Extract Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

1.4.3 Ethanol Extraction

1.4.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction

1.4.5 Solvent-less Extraction

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Recreational

1.5.3 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cannabis Extract, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Extract Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cannabis Extract Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cannabis Extract Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cannabis Extract Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cannabis Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cannabis Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cannabis Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Extract Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Extract Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis Extract Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cannabis Extract Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cannabis Extract Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis Extract Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Extract Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Extract Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis Extract Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis Extract Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cannabis Extract Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis Extract Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis Extract Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Extract Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Extract by Country

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Extract Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Extract Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Extract by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Extract Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Extract Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Extract by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Extract Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Extract Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Trulieve

11.1.1 Trulieve Corporation Information

11.1.2 Trulieve Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Trulieve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Trulieve Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.1.5 Trulieve Related Developments

11.2 Curaleaf

11.2.1 Curaleaf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Curaleaf Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Curaleaf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Curaleaf Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.2.5 Curaleaf Related Developments

11.3 MedMen

11.3.1 MedMen Corporation Information

11.3.2 MedMen Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 MedMen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 MedMen Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.3.5 MedMen Related Developments

11.4 Green Thumb Industries

11.4.1 Green Thumb Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Green Thumb Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Green Thumb Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Green Thumb Industries Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.4.5 Green Thumb Industries Related Developments

11.5 Cresco Labs

11.5.1 Cresco Labs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cresco Labs Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Cresco Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cresco Labs Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.5.5 Cresco Labs Related Developments

11.6 Harvest House of Cannabis

11.6.1 Harvest House of Cannabis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Harvest House of Cannabis Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Harvest House of Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Harvest House of Cannabis Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.6.5 Harvest House of Cannabis Related Developments

11.7 Columbia Care

11.7.1 Columbia Care Corporation Information

11.7.2 Columbia Care Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Columbia Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Columbia Care Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.7.5 Columbia Care Related Developments

11.8 Acreage Holdings

11.8.1 Acreage Holdings Corporation Information

11.8.2 Acreage Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Acreage Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Acreage Holdings Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.8.5 Acreage Holdings Related Developments

11.9 Halo

11.9.1 Halo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Halo Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Halo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Halo Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.9.5 Halo Related Developments

11.10 Planet 13

11.10.1 Planet 13 Corporation Information

11.10.2 Planet 13 Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Planet 13 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Planet 13 Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.10.5 Planet 13 Related Developments

11.1 Trulieve

11.1.1 Trulieve Corporation Information

11.1.2 Trulieve Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Trulieve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Trulieve Cannabis Extract Products Offered

11.1.5 Trulieve Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cannabis Extract Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extract Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extract Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extract Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Extract Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cannabis Extract Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”