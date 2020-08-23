Blowing Agents Market Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players – Honeywell International Inc., Solvay Sa, Arkema Sa, Exxon Mobil Corporation

The ' Blowing Agents market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape.

Global Blowing Agents Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blowing agents are commonly used additives in polymeric foam industry. While, manufacturing process of blowing agents are used to impart particular properties to the polymeric foam. The blowing agents are environment friendly and helps to reduce the production cost in polymeric foam business. The global blowing agents market is facing various challenges due to COVID-19 because of reduced workforce availability, government regulations to close production facility, reduced operating capacity of production facility, disruption in foam supply chain from raw material sourcing to end products and closing of international borders for shipment. However, increasing demand for blowing agent from developing countries in different applications and high growth in global polymeric foams market are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new product and solutions along with other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For Instance: on 02nd March 2020, Haltermann Carless established a hydrogenation plant in Speyer, Germany, with the installation of a 70- metric ton tank container. This new plant will have processed pentanes, which are used as blowing agents in insulation materials, gas oil, which is very similar to diesel fuel and naphtha, which is roughly equivalent to crude gasoline. However, the frequent changes in choice of blowing agents according to environmental regulations and high cost of shifting technology are is the major factors restraining the growth of global Blowing Agents market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Blowing Agents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the major production base of HCFC blowing agent situated in China and the increasing usage of hydrocarbons, unsaturated HFCs and other chemical blowing agents. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Professional Key players: Honeywell International Inc. Solvay Sa Arkema Sa Exxon Mobil Corporation Linde Plc Daikin Industries, Ltd. The Chemours Company Haltermann Carless Foam Supplies, Inc. Harp International Ltd. Market Segmentation: Global Blowing Agents Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS), Hydrocarbons (HCS) and others), by Foam (Polyurethane Foam (PU), Polystyrene Foam (PS), Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

