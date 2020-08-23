Russia Payments Landscape Market Report- Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications | Russian Standard Bank

The study includes analysis of the Russia Payments Landscape Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Russia Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Russia Payments Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1932784

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Sberbank

VTB Bank

OTP Bank

Russian Standard Bank

Alfa-Bank

Gazprombank

Raiffeisen Bank

Societe Generale Group

Bank Uralsib

UniCredit Bank

Mastercard

Visa

Mir

Golden Crown

American Express

and more…

Russia Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Russian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, direct debits, cash, and cards during the review-period (2014-18e).

Russia Payments Landscape Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

Russia Payments Landscape Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Russian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Russian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope

– A federal law signed by the Russian president in May 2017 mandated that all public sector employees and workers who receive welfare benefits from federal or state funds to migrate to Mir payment cards from July 1, 2018. To increase acceptance in international markets, these cards are now being issued as co-badged cards with American Express, JCB and Mastercard.

– Alternative payments are gradually gaining adoption in Russia. Consequently several players are entering this market to capitalize on its growth. Most recently, Google Pay – initially launched as Android Pay – was introduced to Russian customers in May 2017. This solution enables users to make in-app, in-store and online payments using the payment card details stored in the wallet. Several leading players are also present in the mobile payments space in Russia, including Samsung Pay, launched in September 2016, and Apple Pay, which was launched in October 2016. Yandex.Money, launched in 2002, is now one of the most popular payment solutions in Russia; as of December 2018, the solution serves around 46 million users.

– Contactless card usage in Russia is gradually on the rise, supported by a rise in consumer adoption and merchant acceptance of contactless payments during the Fifa World Cup. More specifically, Visa – which was the official payment service partner of Fifa in 2018 – enabled over 3,500 POS terminals in stadiums to accept contactless payments. According to data published by Visa in July 2018, over 50% of purchases made by Visa cardholders in the tournament venues were made through contactless technology, including cards and mobile apps. In addition, to boost contactless payments in 2018, Russian banks introduced contactless ATMs, which enabled users to make transactions via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Russian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Russian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Russia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Russian cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1932784

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix