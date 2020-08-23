Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the N-Butanol Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities.
The report on the global N-Butanol market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the N-Butanol market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the N-Butanol market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the N-Butanol market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global N-Butanol market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the N-Butanol market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
N-Butanol Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the N-Butanol market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the N-Butanol market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,
By End-User
key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation
The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
- Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis for Market includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
The report addresses the following doubts related to the N-Butanol market:
- Which company in the N-Butanol market is leading in terms of innovation?
- The demand from which end-user is expected to drive the growth of the N-Butanol market?
- What are the growth opportunities for market players in the developing regions?
- What are the various distribution channels adopted by market players in the N-Butanol market?
- How are emerging market players establishing their presence in the current market landscape?