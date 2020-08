Animal Parasiticides Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Boehringer Ingelheim,Bayer AG,Elanco Animal Health,Merck

The ' Animal Parasiticides market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore : Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market is valued approximately USD 9.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Animal parasiticides are chemical formulations used to kill different types of parasites that live on or in the body of animals and can cause irritation, pain, and wounds to animals. Most parasites, if not treated, can cause death of host animal and can also affect the yield of various livestock animals like cattle. The global Animal Parasiticides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked down led to halt in manufacturing operations and supply chain in various countries. The rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing investments from private players, growing concerns of zoonotic diseases, regulations for preventing the spread of animal diseases, growing companion animal ownership rate and rising animal health expenditure are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th August 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Drontal Plus Tasty is a premium brand in China. Drontal is used for worm treatment, with a proven efficacy against all relevant gastrointestinal worms and has been recommended by veterinarians for 30 years. Whereas, shift toward vegetarian diets and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals is the major factor restraining the growth of global Animal Parasiticides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Animal Parasiticides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising pet expenditure, the growing population of companion animals, and the increasing consumption of animal-derived food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Animal Parasiticides Market

Professional Key players: Boehringer Ingelheim Bayer AG Elanco Animal Health Merck Zoetis Virbac Ceva Santé Animale Vetoquinol S.A. Petiq Chanelle Pharma Market Segmentation: Global Animal Parasiticides Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides and Endectocides), by Animal Type (Companion animals and Food-producing animals), by End-User (Veterinary hospitals & clinics, Animal farms and Home care settings) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

