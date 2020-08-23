Aerospace Composites Market Drives Future Change | Solvay S.A, Toray Industries, Inc. , Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

The ' Aerospace Composites market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape.

Global Aerospace Composites Market is valued approximately at USD 22.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The high demand for composite materials for the aerospace industry drives the market growth. The extensive purchase of aircrafts leads to swelling demand for Composite materials as these materials are used in both exterior and interior of the crafts. For instance: as per the Dubai airshow report, middle-east defense spending is expected to reach USD 117 billion per annum by 2023 and nearly 3000 commercial planes will be required in the next 20 year. Further, in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) Calidus an Emirate based company engaged a memorandum of understanding with Saudi based aerospace and defense company GDC middle east to ship the new B-250 light attack aircraft to other countries in the region. Moreover, these composites are light-weight and have high tensile strength which makes the aircrafts more fuel efficient and also lowers maintenance costs. Thus, the growing government regulations regarding emissions and the mandatary emission reduction laws propels OEMs to use Aerospace Composites, fueling the market growth. However, halt in the aerospace industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per company sources, the deliveries of Airbus and Boeing were 22% and 66% lower in the first quarter of 2020 reaching only 122 and 50 commercial aircrafts as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The regional analysis of global Aerospace Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established aerospace industry in the region and presence of major manufacturers in USA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing demand for Air travel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aerospace Composites market across Asia-Pacific region.

Professional Key players: Solvay S.A Toray Industries, Inc. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Hexcel Corporation Teijin Limited SGL Group Spirit AeroSystems Cytec industries Argosy International JPS Composite Materials Market Segmentation: Global Aerospace Composites Market Size study, by Fiber Type (Carbon, Ceramic, Glass, Others), Manufacturing Process (AFP/ATL, Lay-up, Resin Transfer Molding, Filament Winding, Others), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

USP of the Report:

Regulatory Guidelines & Government Initiatives

Pipeline Analysis

Competitive Landscape/Competition Concentration

Competitive Benchmarking

Technology Analysis

Business Model Analysis

