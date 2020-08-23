In Vitro Lung Model Market Developments and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – Top Companies: AlveoliX AG, PromoCell GmbH, Epithelix Sàrl

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the In Vitro Lung Model Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Moreover, Lung cancer cell lines have made a significant contribution to lung cancer research and biomedical discovery. The high similarities between lung cancer cell lines and the lung tumor helps in discovering new drug molecules.

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the In Vitro Lung Model Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the In Vitro Lung Model Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global In Vitro Lung Model Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027.

What is In Vitro Lung Model?

The report provides trends prevailing in the global in vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, rising research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Emerging Players in the In Vitro Lung Model Market includes

Epithelix Sàrl

MATTEK

LONZA

InSphero

Emulate, Inc.

AlveoliX AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

PromoCell GmbH

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Market Insights

Significant Growth in Research Funding

Research and development is crucial part of the company’s business. The biotechnology companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies are invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of developing high quality and innovative products to the market. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Research and Development expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$ 49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. R&D spending by the major companies operating in this market has increased over the years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the In Vitro Lung Model Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the In Vitro Lung Model Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for In Vitro Lung Model Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the In Vitro Lung Model market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the In Vitro Lung Model market segments and regions.

Global In vitro lung model Market – By Type

2D

3D

Global In vitro lung model Market – By Application

Drug Screening

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Physiologic Research

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the In Vitro Lung Model market.

In Vitro Lung Model Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

