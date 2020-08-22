Antibiotic-Free Meat Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The “Antibiotic-Free Meat Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Antibiotic-Free Meat market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Antibiotic-Free Meat market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The worldwide Antibiotic-Free Meat market is an enlarging field for top market players,

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.

Mega trends influencing Meat and Poultry Purchases In the U.S.

Key Developments

On 10th August 2017, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, which is an American supermarket chain launched private labelled antibiotic-free meat range in order to deliver consumers highest quality of fresh meat products. This included, company’s antibiotic-free pork range.

On 22nd February 2017, Smithfield Foods, Inc., which is a S. based meat processing manufacturer launched a range of antibiotic-free meat including, bacon, fresh pork products, packed meat under its clean mart brand Pure Farm for food service and retail. This range of antibiotic-free meat is produced under minimal processing and is produced under highest standards without the use of antibiotics.

On 1st March, 2016, Tyson Foods, Inc., which is an American multinational corporation launched antibiotic-free pork brand. This new antibiotic-free meat product is minimally processed and is free from any artificial ingredients.

In 2015, Foster’s Farm Co, which is engaged in processing five million chicken a week announced efforts to produce antibiotic-free meat.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Antibiotics are one of the greatest discovery and for over 60 years antibiotics are widely used in livestock for several reasons. Over the last few years, the use of antibiotics in animal industry has been witnessing significant fall thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat globally. Poultry is one of the largest growing meat category globally which is a push for the global market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future. Growing consumers demand for organic and clean label products will further add on to the growing market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future.

