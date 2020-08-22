Meat Substitutes Market New Growth Opportunities by Top Key Players – Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Meat Substitutes Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2020 to 2027.

About Meat Substitutes Market:

Meat substitutes are meatless food that have taste, appearance, and texture of food made from meat, poultry, and fish. The main source used in the production of meat substitutes is a plant protein such as glutens and globulins. Meat substitutes are high in protein and calcium; thus, the intake of these substitutes is largely observed among sportspersons and young generation. Ongoing trends such as vegan and consuming plant protein have shown extraordinary results in a reduction of cholesterol, preventing menopausal complications and various other diseases. Recently, a large percentage of the population is preferring vegetarian food that has impelled the demand for meat substitutes.

Meat Substitutes Market with key Manufacturers:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Beyond Meat

Cauldron Foods

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Garden Protein International Inc

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

VBites Foods Limited

Segmentation of Global Meat Substitutes Market:

The global meat substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and category.

The global meat substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and category. On the basis of type, the meat substitutes market is segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan, quorn, and others. By source, the meat substitutes market is bifurcated soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others. By category, the meat substitutes market is divided into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable.

The Meat Substitutes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

In the end, the Meat Substitutes Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Meat Substitutes Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides a detailed insight of 2027 Global Meat Substitutes Market covering all important parameters.

