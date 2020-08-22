Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018 to 2027

The comprehensive report published by Fact.MR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

As per the findings of the presented study, the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2543

Competitive Outlook

The competitive analysis of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis section of the report throws light on the growth prospects of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market in each region supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

End-Use Industry Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) Adoption Analysis

The market study sheds light on the forecasted demand/consumption pattern for the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) from different end-use industries over the forecast period.

competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Electric Motor Optimization and Miniaturization to Pave Avenues

Optimization of electric motors by using next-generation soft magnetic composites (SMCs) has been a key developmental focus area of manufacturers, with an aim to save on operation cost, and comply with energy efficiency regulations & standards imposed on utility equipment. As adoption of electric motors continues to grow in line with rising emphasis on power consumption – a key aspect linked with lifetime cost of electric motors — use of soft magnetic composites in new equipment has increased to save on additional upfront costs. Miniaturization has emerged as a cornerstone in equipment associated with power electronic applications, which has further paved lucrative avenues for soft magnetic composites manufacturers. Various industries are also replacing conventional laminated core in electric machines with soft magnetic composites (SMCs) as it leads to no eddy current loss and reduces bearing currents. A paradigm shift to adopt renewable energy sources and rising awareness towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions are also driving the demand for soft magnetic composites to produce high quality electrical machines at lower costs.

Emphasis on Compact & Lightweight Components in Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

As eco-friendly vehicles, including electric and plug-in hybrid cars, become increasingly palpable worldwide, demand for compact and lightweight auto components has been on an upward spiral. This has further led electric vehicle manufacturers in using soft magnetic composites core to boost the converter of motor drive system in hybrid electric vehicles.

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM) is gaining popularity as an alternative to the conventional motors, such as DC motor or induction motor, in electric vehicles owing to its low cost, robust, and simple construction, along with fault tolerance attribute. Soft magnetic composites (SMCs) seek application in SRMs to deprive the low frequency torque ripple resulting from asymmetric mutual coupling between adjacent phases.

The modular stator and rotor structure made using soft magnetic composites further eliminates the flux reversals in SRM and reduces the core loss, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost of SRM. Additionally, New Axial Flux Permanent Magnet (AFPM) motor, with its stator composed of soft magnetic composites and laminated steel, have emerged as an efficient solution for power transmission in electric vehicles. Growing manufacturer focus on developing a prototype of AFPM motor for testing in electric vehicles, will further create significant opportunities for soft magnetic composites in the near future.

Lack of Skilled Labor and High Cost Associated of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) to Hamper the Growth

Soft magnetic composites continue to seek extensive application in electric micro and small machine cores, owing to their flexibility and efficiency in forming a magnetic core of desired geometric properties. However, the worldwide production of soft magnetic composites is limited, resulting in high material cost. The high cost of the primary raw materials including iron powder and bonding materials used in developing soft magnetic composites is further resulting in a significant increase in its production cost. Magnetic properties of soft magnetic composites depend strongly on its manufacturing process, which in turn is resulting in the increasing need for the highly skilled workforce. However, lack of skilled labor for developing soft magnetic components is hampering continues to remain a key challenge. In a bid to cater growing demand for soft magnetic composites in various applications along with the benefits offered, manufacturers and researchers are focusing on the development of high-quality soft magnetic composites, by decreasing its production cost.

For a detailed analysis on all the key market factors, request a sample.

Definition

Soft magnetic composites are ferromagnetic powder particles surrounded by electrical insulating film. Soft magnetic composites are used in electromagnetic applications. The unique properties of soft magnetic composites are very low eddy current loss, 3D isotropic ferromagnetic behavior, low total core loss at high and medium frequencies, and possibilities for improved thermal characteristics. Soft magnetic composites are compacted like other powder metal part and heated die compaction is used to offer higher density.

About the Report

The report on the soft magnetic composites market provides valuable and actionable insights on the market along with the forecast. Historical data and important factors impacting the growth of the soft magnetic composites market is also offered in the report. Market dynamics including market drivers, key trends, factors hampering growth, and growth opportunities in the soft magnetic composites (SMCs) across regions is provided in the report.

The report on the soft magnetic components market also offers region-wise analysis, segment-wise analysis, and competitive analysis. Details on leading companies along with the market share of each company and new developments in the soft magnetic composites market is included in the report.

Market Structure

The report provides a segment-wise analysis of the soft magnetic composites market. The soft magnetic composites market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Both the segments are divided into sub-segments to offer better understanding and in-depth analysis of the soft magnetic composites market.

On the basis of the product type, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into pure iron/iron, silicon ferrite, permalloy, and supermalloy. Based on the application, the soft magnetic composites market is segmented into inductors, generators, transformers (transmission transformers, distribution transformers, and portable transformers), and motors (1 HP-100 HP motors, 101 HP-200 HP motors, 201 HP-500 HP motors, 501 HP-1000 HP motors, and above 1000 HP motors).

Additional Questions Answered

Along with the valuable insights on the soft magnetic composites market, the report also provides answers to some of the important questions related to the soft magnetic composites market.

Which product is expected to gain the highest revenue share in soft magnetic composites market?

Which region is likely to hold a strong position in the soft magnetic composites market?

What will be the market share of inductors in the soft magnetic composites market?

What factors are likely to impact the growth of the soft magnetic composites market?

What will be the revenue share of motors in the soft magnetic composites market?

Research Methodology

The extensive research methodology is used in the report to provide important data and information on the soft magnetic composites market. Analysts have used both primary and secondary research methodologies including interviews with the industry experts and collecting data and validating it with data sources and insights from soft magnetic composites market experts.

The report has been developed using bottom-up and top-down approaches. To provide details on the opportunities and in-depth analysis of the soft magnetic components market, interviews were conducted with vendors, suppliers, and distributors. Information on the historical data and current scenario in the soft magnetic composites market is also offered in the report with help of primary and secondary research.

Request methodology

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2543

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players? What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market? What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period? Which market player is expected to dominate the Soft Magnetic Composites (SMCs) market in terms of market share in 2019?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2543

Reasons to buy from Fact.MR